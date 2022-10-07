Nvidia does not expect new U.S. export restrictions to impact business

An Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) spokesman told Seeking Alpha on Friday that the company did not expect the new export controls placed on U.S. companies sending chip equipment to Chinese companies to have a "material impact" on its business.

"These regulations impose on the broader industry controls on processors meeting certain thresholds that we were already subject to," the spokesman said via email. "We don’t expect the new controls, including restrictions on sales for highly dense systems, to have a material impact on our business."

On Friday, the Biden Administration placed additional controls on China's semiconductor industry, requiring companies to obtain a license from the Commerce Department to export semiconductors and chip making equipment to Chinese companies.

Late last month, Nvidia (NVDA) Chief Executive Jensen Huang said there was a "large space" for the company in the Chinese market even as the White House placed restrictions on it and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) from selling certain chips to Russia and China, citing national security concerns.

"The vast majority of our customers are not affected by the specification," Huang said at a September press conference, adding the restrictions would still allow Nvidia (NVDA) to have a "large space" in the Chinese market.

Huang also noted that a "large number of products" in the U.S. and China will be architecturally compatible, be within the limits and do not require a license.

Both Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently ​confirmed that the U.S. government has curbed the sale of some of their products to China and Russia, with analysts noting the news could be a "structural risk" for the entire industry.

In an 8-K filing, Nvidia (NVDA) said the U.S. government "indicated that the new license requirement will address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a ‘military end use’ or ‘military end user’ in China and Russia."

Nvidia (NVDA) said the impact could be worth as much as $400M in revenue, while AMD (AMD) said it did not see a material impact.

In a separate 8-K filing, however, Nvidia (NVDA) said the U.S. government has authorized exports of its H100 integrated circuits and it has authorized both A100 and H100 order fulfillment and logistics through the company's Hong Kong facility through September 1, 2023.

Earlier this week, Nvidia (NVDA) said it would cease all operations in Russia and would give its employees in the country the ability to work from other countries if they choose to do so.