Sonim technologies launches xp5plus rugged device with TELUS
Oct. 07, 2022 1:12 PM ETSonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) has announced the availability of the XP5plus for TELUS customers in Canada.
- Sonim Technologies Launches XP5plus Rugged Device with TELUS.
- The XP5plus builds on the legacy of its predecessor, the XP5s, one of the most widely used PTT-over-Cellular ultra-rugged devices among frontline workers and first responders who need instant reliable two-way communications when it matters most.
- The new XP5plus is purpose-built for critical communications and includes features that enhance the Push-to-Talk (PTT) experience including optional top-mount control knobs for channel selection and volume control, that provide improved situational awareness. With the XP5plus, PTT can now be accessed without users ever taking their eyes off the mission in front of them.
- Company are pleased to expand the availability of the XP5plus across Canada," said Peter Liu, CEO, Sonim Technologies.
- Source: Press Release
Comments