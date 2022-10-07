Catalyst watch: DraftKings, PepsiCo, Asana, AbbVie and Walgreens in focus
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - October 10
- All week - Watch for monthly deliveries reports from Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).
- All day - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
- All day - Shareholders with Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) vote on the $1.53B all-cash buyout from South Korea's SD Biosensor and SJL Partners
- All day - A vote is scheduled on extending the deadline on the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) SPAC deal with Truth Social.
- All day - Yum China (YUMC) will hold a special shareholder meeting to vote on items regarding a primary Hong Kong listing.
- All day - One of the biggest events of the year in the casino sector starts with the Global Gaming Expo presented by the American Gaming Association. Top execs from Wynn Resorts (WYNN), FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY), Bally’s Corporation (BALY), and Penn National Gaming (PENN) will give talks. Also watch for news on the sports betting front with DraftKings (DKNG) and Disney (DIS) reported to be close to a partnership announcement.
- All day - AbbVie (ABBV) will present Phase 3 data at the United European Gastroenterology meeting. Analysts have circled the healthcare stock for a potential bounce.
Tuesday - October 11
- All day - The two-day Robin Hood conference begins in New York. The event will feature stock picks and investing discussions. Participants include J.P. Morgan, Citadel, BlackRock, Coatue, Bridgewater Associates, Greenlight Capital, and Glenview Capital Management.
- All day - Insight Enterprises (NSIT) will host its 2022 Investor Day
- All day - Asana (ASAN) will host an investor event at Oracle Park, which is the home of the San Francisco Giants. Top execs will talk about MLB's new initiatives and how MLB is using Asana’s platform to achieve them. Asana CEO Dustin Moskovitz will also host a question and answer session for investors.
- All day - Amazon (AMZN) starts offering holiday deals with its second Prime Day event of the year. Other retailers like Target (TGT), Etsy (ETSY), and Kohl's (KSS) also have promotional events running.
Wednesday - October 12
- All day - OPEC is due to issue its monthly oil report.
- All day - AppFolio Inc. (APPF) will host an investor meeting.
- All day - Planet Labs PBC (PL) will hold an Investor Day event.
- Premarket - Watch PepsiCo (PEP) earnings with Bank of America calling out for upside to organic sales growth given recent Nielsen data. Options trading implies a 3% move for PepsiCo shares after the report drops.
- 8:30 a.m. The September producer price index will be released to expectations for a 0.1% month-to-month drop. After stripping out food and energy costs, PPI is forecast to rise 0.3% from August and 7.3% compared to a year ago. Bank of America forecasts a below-consensus flat PPI reading following two consecutive monthly declines, which could tamp down some inflation fears.
- 2:00 p.m. FOMC Minutes will be released covering the September 20-21 meeting. At that meeting, Fed officials lifted the Fed Funds rate target by 75 basis points for the third time and detailed their rate forecasts in the Summary of Economic Projections. The minutes are expected to reinforce that the Fed remains committed to seeing inflation back to 2% over time, although the nuances over how members view the path for economic growth and employment rates will be closely watched.
- Postmarket - Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) will host its annual Investor Day with presentations from top management.
Thursday - October 13
- All day - Braze (BRZE) will hold an investor event to discuss its business and product development efforts.
- All day - Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) will hold an investor day event.
- Premarket - Analysts have the earnings reports from Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) highlighted as potential share price movers across the restaurant and airline sectors, respectively.
- 7:00 a.m. Walgreens (WBA) will hold a conference call with more time allocated than normal with management expected to outline the growth trajectory for the core business and Walgreens Health. Options trading implies a move of 7% for Walgreens following the earnings release.
- 8:30 a.m. The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the consumer price index report for September. Headline CPI is expected to be up 0.2% month-over-month and the year-over-year inflation rate is forecast to drop slightly to 8.1% from 8.3% in August.
- 9:00 a.m. Wayfair (W) will hold a special meeting with a sole purpose of voting on an amendment to the online retailer's 2014 Incentive Award Plan to increase the aggregate number of shares of Class A common stock authorized for issuance by 5M to 32,187,784 shares.
Friday - October 14
- All day - Edgewise Therapeutics (ETX) will present at the 27th International Hybrid Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society on EDG-5506, an investigational therapy designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies. Shares of EWTX have soared in the past after EDG-5506 developments.
- All day - Shareholders with Avalara (AVLR) will vote on the 48.4B buyout by Vista Equity. The deal has attracted mixed reactions from investors and proxy firms.
- All day - The go-shop period on the buyout of Store Capital (STOR) by real estate giants GIC and Blue Owl's Oak Street expires.
- Premarket - Earnings reports from major banks pour in. Options trading implies moves of 5% or more for Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), Morgan Stanley (MS), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). Citigroup posted a double-digit rally the last time it reported earnings.
Comments