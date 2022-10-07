Israeli drone tech developer ParaZero updates terms for proposed $29M IPO

Oct. 07, 2022 1:36 PM ETParaZero Technologies Ltd. (PRZO)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Israeli drone technology developer ParaZero Technologies (PRZO) has updated terms for a proposed $29M US initial public offering that will consist of $9M shares to be offered by the company and $20M by selling shareholders.

ParaZero said in a filing that it is now looking to offer 1.8M shares at between $4 to $6M, which would raised about $9M if priced at the midpoint. Existing stockholders would be offering an additional 4M shares at the same price. ParaZero would not receive any proceeds from shares sold by selling stockholders.

Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 263K additional shares at the IPO price. Aegis Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

In September, ParaZero said in a filing that it was seeking to offer 3M units priced between $5.20 and $7.20, which would have raised around $19M for the company if priced at the midpoint. Each unit consisted of one share plus two warrants to buy one share apiece.

Based in Tel Aviv, ParaZero is a developer of security systems for commercial drones. The company reported a net loss of $615K on revenue of $724K for 2021.

For more on ParaZero, check out Donovan Jones’s “ParaZero Technologies Readies $16M US IPO”.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.