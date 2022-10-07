Canoo stock slides to new low as EV sector gets battered again

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) fell 6.50% on Friday amid a harsh day for the electric vehicle sector as a whole.

Shares of Canoo (GOEV) carved out a new all-time low of $1.50 during the session.

The big drop on GOEV coincides with short interest outstanding on the electric vehicle stock at almost 20% of total float.

Wall Street has been bullish on GOEV with three of the four ratings on the books at Buy-equivalent. Meanwhile, the Seeking Alpha Quant rating on GOEV flipped to Sell from Hold on September 9 to give investors a heads-up on a potential downturn.

