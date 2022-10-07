Active drilling rigs in the U.S. fell by 3 to 762, 45% higher than the active rig count at the same time last year but little changed in recent weeks, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest weekly survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil fell by 2 to 602 while gas rigs edged lower by 1 to 158, with 2 rigs classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin gained 1 to 340.

