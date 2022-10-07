U.S. report says COVID vaccines led to over 300K fewer deaths among Medicare beneficiaries

Oct. 07, 2022 2:02 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNA, JNJ, NVAX, AZN, SHTDF, SHTDY, CASBFBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor13 Comments

covid-19 coronavirus booster vaccination concept

Teka77

  • More than 600K hospitalizations and over 300K deaths were prevented by COVID-19 vaccines among senior citizens and other members enrolled in Medicare, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published on Friday.
  • HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said the data underscored the importance of seniors and others at high-risk of serious outcomes to get vaccinated during the fall and winter campaign.
  • "Over 90 percent of Americans live within 5 miles of where they can access these vaccines for free. I urge everyone eligible to get an updated COVID vaccine to protect yourself ahead of the fall and winter," Becerra said in a statement.
  • Coronavirus cases and deaths have been on a downward trend in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with around 43.7K new cases, ~300 deaths and 3.3K hospitalizations being reported on a daily average.
  • The U.S government has rolled out updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) targeting the dominant Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants for the fall and winter vaccination campaign.
  • "In addition to the reductions in severe COVID-19 health outcomes, reductions in COVID-19 hospitalizations were associated with savings of more than $16 billion in direct medical costs," the HHS said.
  • COVID-19 vaccine makers: PFE, BNTX, MRNA, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Sinovac Biotech, Sinopharm Group (OTCPK:SHTDF) (OTCPK:SHTDY), CanSino Biologics (OTCPK:CASBF)

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.