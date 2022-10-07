Wayfair, Carvana touch yearly lows as internet retail sector reels

Oct. 07, 2022

E-commerce stocks were among the deepest decliners amid Friday’s selloff, with multiple names touching 52-week lows.

Amazon (AMZN) headlined stocks heading south on the day, sinking 4.92% on the day, dragging major indices downward. Meanwhile, Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) -8.61%, Coupang (CPNG) -7.85%, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) -4.18%, eBay (EBAY) -3.25%, Etsy (ETSY), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) -9.63%, and Wayfair (NYSE:W) -9.55% also fell sharply on Friday. The latter two touched new 52-week lows amid the steep drops.

Unprofitable and indebted names in the sector have attracted increased interest from short sellers in recent months, according to SeekingAlpha data. Short interest in Wayfair (W), Chewy (CHWY), and Carvana (CVNA) stand at 26.22%, 23.09%, and 33.52%, respectively.

