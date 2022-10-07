Roblox tumbles 11% in biggest drop since June
Oct. 07, 2022 2:18 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)XLCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roblox stock (NYSE:RBLX) is off 11.3% Friday afternoon, retesting weeklong lows with what would be its biggest decline since June 9.
- Shares fell 12% on that June day to close at $28.70; since then, shares have managed a 21% gain.
- The stock often takes the brunt of broader sell-offs in Communication Services stock, and on Friday, the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is 2.8% lower - pacing to its own biggest drop since Sept. 13.
- Roblox has also been caught up in a lawsuit this week that alleges Roblox was among companies enabling a California girl's sexual and financial exploitation.
- The suit was filed in San Francisco by the Social Media Victims Law Center, and says an 11-year-old girl became acquainted with adult men through Roblox's and Discord's direct messaging services despite believing there were safeguards protecting her.
- Roblox started the week moving lower (though it closed Monday joining in a broad rally) on a negative initiation at MoffettNathanson, which started the stock's rating at Underperform on recession risks.
