Aehr Test Systems rises 19% on strong Q1 result

Oct. 07, 2022 2:47 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is trading 19% higher after the company posted Q1 result that beat estimates, helped by strong booking during the quarter.
  • Revenue rose 89% Y/Y to $10.67M, and beat estimates by $2.15M, while profit of of $0.05 beat by $0.04.
  • Bookings were $19.1M for the quarter.
  • Aehr reiterated its previously provided guidance for total revenue to be at least $60M to $70M vs. consensus of $62.05M.
  • Aehr also continues to expect bookings to grow faster than revenues in fiscal 2023 as the ramp in demand for silicon carbide in electric vehicles increases exponentially throughout the decade.
  • Total cash were $36.1M at quarter end.
