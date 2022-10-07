Matrix Service plummets 10% post FQ4 results
Oct. 07, 2022 3:07 PM ETMTRXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Matrix Service (MTRX) received $196M of project awards during FQ4, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0; full year project awards were of $834.7M, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 for the year.
- Backlog as of June 30, 2022 was $589.5M, a 27% increase since the start of the fiscal year, excluding subsequent award for a 600-to-800-thousand barrel ethylene tank for a long-term Gulf Coast client.
- Subsequent to the end of the quarter, signed MOU with Korea Gas to develop large-scale hydrogen storage.
- Gross margin was 0.4% due to the impact of the highly competitive market, as well as an increases in forecasted costs on projects won in the very competitive environment during the height of the pandemic.
- At June 30, 2022, total liquidity was $94.8M, comprised of $52.4M of unrestricted cash and equivalents and $42.5M of borrowing availability under the ABL Facility.
- 2023 Outlook: Volume and size of project opportunities is improving in all three segments. The mix of work is also expected to improve as larger capital projects begin to impact revenue volume.
- The Company has significantly reduced the overhead cost structure but has maintained the infrastructure to execute the expected growing revenue volume. Quarterly revenue has increased 24% over the last 2 quarters. Projects awards were up 85% in FY 2022 and the outlook for continued backlog growth in FY 2023 is high. This should bolster quarterly revenue and overhead utilization as we move through FY 2023.
- Q4 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
- Previously: Matrix Service Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.52 misses by $0.22, revenue of $200.7M beats by $18.86M (Oct. 7)
Comments