Capitan Mining announces upsize of non-brokered private placement to C$3.2M

Oct. 07, 2022 3:22 PM ETCapitan Mining Inc. (CAPT:CA), CAPTFCAPTFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Capitan Mining (OTCPK:CAPTF) has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from C$3M to C$3.2M.
  • The Company will issue up to 16M Common Shares for total gross proceeds of up to $3.2M, where each share will be priced at $0.20.
  • The net proceeds will be used to advance drilling and work programs at the Cruz de Plata silver & gold project in addition to funding working capital and general corporate expenses.
  • The closing date is expected to occur on or about Oct. 21st 2022.

