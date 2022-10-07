Why did Credit Suisse Group stock boom today? Debt buyback boosts confidence (updated)
Oct. 07, 2022 4:03 PM ETCS, ALIZFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse Group (CS) ADSs soared 13% in the Friday session, against a backdrop of sliding U.S. stock averages, after the Swiss bank reassured the markets that it has sufficient cash on hand. In addition, the bank reportedly has a shortlist of bidders, including Allianz SE's (OTCPK:ALIZF) Pimco and a group including Centerbridge Partners, for its securitized products business (Added 4:44 PM ET).
- It didn't just tell investors it has enough capital, it offered to buy back up to $3B of its debt. In addition to bolstering investors' confidence in the company it also improves its balance sheet by retiring some debt at discounted prices.
- Credit Suisse's (CS) stock and bonds had swooned for the past couple of weeks after reports that the bank was seeking to raise capital to fund a yet-to-be-announced restructuring. Last weekend, the bank's senior executives called large investors, counterparties, and clients to reassure them about its liquidity and capital position.
- The bank is due to update stockholders on its strategic review plans when it reports Q3 earnings on Oct. 27. The Financial Times has reported that it's considering splitting its investment bank into three units, including a so-called "bad bank" that would hold assets earmarked for disposition.
Comments