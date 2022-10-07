FDA clears use of GSK's Boostrix vaccine in pregnant women to prevent whooping cough
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the use of British drugmaker GSK's (NYSE:GSK) Boostrix vaccine for pregnant women in their third trimester to prevent pertussis, or whooping cough, in infants.
- The approval was based on data from an observational real-world case-control study which found Boostrix was 78% effective in preventing whooping cough among infants younger that two months of age, when administered in the third trimester of pregnancy.
- "This is the first vaccine approved specifically for use during pregnancy to prevent a disease in young infants whose mothers are vaccinated during pregnancy," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.
- When Boostrix is administered during pregnancy, it boosts antibodies in the mother, which are then transferred to the growing baby, the FDA said.
- Boostrix was already approved for the prevention of tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough in individuals aged 10 and above.
- GSK, one of the largest vaccine makers in the world, reported sales of £158M for Boostrix in Q2.
