Brazil's Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) -8.7% in Friday's trading after disclosing it acquired a 4.9% stake in Vale (NYSE:VALE) common shares, with plans to further increase its holdings in the one of the world's largest mining companies.

In a Brazil securities filing, Cosan (CSAN) said it made the purchase "through a subsidiary and a combination of direct investments, equity and derivative operations."

The Brazilian conglomerate producer of bioethanol, sugar and energy also said it will request approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade to raise the stake to 6.5%.

Cosan (CSAN) said it bought shares directly and through a derivatives structure, as well as a second derivatives operation, corresponding to an additional financial exposure of 1.6%, that can be converted into a direct equity stake stake in Vale (VALE) if approved by Cade.

Cosan (CSAN) said the acquisition is part of a strategy to diversify its portfolio and add assets in sectors where Brazil has a clear competitive advantage.

Vale (VALE) may be "one of the most cheaply valued companies on the market," and it offers a nearly 10% dividend yield, Cavenagh Research writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.