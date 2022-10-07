Bitcoin, ether slide after September jobs data fuels rate hike jitters

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) saw some downward pressure along with equities in Friday afternoon trading as September's solid jobs report assured market participants that the Federal Reserve will not alter its tightening trail to tamp down inflation.

Nonfarm payrolls eased to +263K jobs from +315K in August, but exceeded expectations of +250K. Moreover, the unemployment rate fell below consensus to 3.5% from 3.7% in the prior month, signaling a still-hot labor market that will likely keep the Fed on its aggressive interest-rate hiking path.

Looking at intraday price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 2.9% to $19.45K at 4:10 p.m. ET, and ether (ETH-USD) dipped 2.8% to $1.32K. Those moves come as equities wrapped up the session in a sea of red as well, with Dow Jones (DJI) -2.1%, S&P 500 (SP500) -2.8% and tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -3.8%.

For a purely technical analysis perspective, SA contributor Florian Grummers said bitcoin's (BTC-USD) extended slump amid "beaten-down sentiment is providing a contrarian buy signal since many months already."

After the jobs data released, markets priced in an even greater chance that the Fed will boost its key interest rate by another 75 basis points at its November1-2 meeting. CME's FedWatch tool showed that traders hedged for an 81.6% probability of a 75-bp increase, compared with a 75.2% chance a day before.

"The FED is going to go hike another 75bps and they are going to break something," said Kyle Bass, chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management. Average mortgage rates in the US are now over 7% (up a massive 4% or 133% from earlier this year). Average mortgage payments have doubled THIS YEAR. And yet they think that keeping their foot on the pedal of rate hikes is going to kill the inflation they brought about?

Of course, crypto-related stocks were also knocked lower. Some of the biggest decliners included: Marathon Digital (MARA) -14.4%, Core Scientific (CORZ) -13.1%, Coinbase Global (COIN) -9.4%, MicroStrategy (MSTR) -8.9% and Bakkt (BKKT) -9.3%.

Earlier this week, (Oct. 6) crypto ETF/ETP world gets crowded even as asset flows shrink.