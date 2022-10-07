Prospect Capital announces additions to non-traded preferred stock offering
Oct. 07, 2022 4:17 PM ETProspect Capital Corporation (PSEC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) said Friday it added new 6.5% series A3 and M3 preferred stock to its existing $1.5B offering of non-traded preferred stock.
- The offering is in private wealth, registered investment advisor, and institutional channels.
- The offering has ~$611M now available for sale.
- PSEC last month said the offering, along with its other preferred stock offerings, exceeded $1B in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since its initial closing.
- "PSEC's non-traded preferred stock offers investors a 6.5% annualized cash dividend paid monthly, a stable stated value, ongoing twice monthly liquidity, management investment alignment, regulatory leverage limitations, and ~$4B of junior common equity credit support," said Grier Eliasek, president, PSEC.
