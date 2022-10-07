NovaBay Pharma receives non-compliance letter from NYSE

Oct. 07, 2022 4:23 PM ETNovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) said it had received a notice from the NYSE that its stock had been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time.
  • Under the NYSE guide, the company could either do a reverse stock split of its stock or show a sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time before April 3, 2023, in order to continue its listing.
  • The company plans to hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders on November 10, seeking stockholder authorization of a reverse stock split at a ratio of between 1-for-10 and 1-for-35.

