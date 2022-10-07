SPAC Lux Health Tech Acquisition to liquidate
Oct. 07, 2022 4:37 PM ETLux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (LUXA)LUXAU, LUXAWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SPAC Lux Health Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:LUXA) said Friday it will not complete an initial business combination within the deadline and will liquidate, effective as of business close on Oct. 29.
- LUXA will redeem all outstanding class A shares that were included in the units issued in its IPO at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.04.
- Redemption of the shares is expected to be completed within 10 business days after Oct. 29.
- LUXA's sponsor will waive its redemption rights with respect to its outstanding class B stock issued prior to the SPAC's IPO.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to LUXA's warrants.
- LUXA last month announced a merger with a life sciences company.
