SPAC Lux Health Tech Acquisition to liquidate

  • SPAC Lux Health Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:LUXA) said Friday it will not complete an initial business combination within the deadline and will liquidate, effective as of business close on Oct. 29.
  • LUXA will redeem all outstanding class A shares that were included in the units issued in its IPO at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.04.
  • Redemption of the shares is expected to be completed within 10 business days after Oct. 29.
  • LUXA's sponsor will waive its redemption rights with respect to its outstanding class B stock issued prior to the SPAC's IPO.
  • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to LUXA's warrants.
  • LUXA last month announced a merger with a life sciences company.

