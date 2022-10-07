Industrial stocks mostly ended the week with gains after rising sharply on Monday and Tuesday, but then fading during the remainder of the week.

Better-than-forecast payroll data for September led to a broad selloff on Friday as investors weighed the possibility that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to quell inflation.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include large-cap companies, finished the week with a 2.9% gain.

Caterpillar (CAT) was the strongest among the fund’s top holdings with an 8.3% gain, most of which happened on Monday as equity markets started the fourth quarter with a relief rally after a dismal September.

Boeing (BA) was another notable gainer at 7.2% for the week. The advance came as investors pondered the possibility that Congress will grant the aircraft maker an extended deadline for regulatory approval of its MAX 10 and MAX 7 versions of the 737.

3M (MMM) stood out with a 2.7% decline for the week. The maker of Post-It Notes and Scotch tape has been under pressure as the target of lawsuits alleging the company made defective earplugs for military, among other liabilities. One of the earplug cases is scheduled to start on Oct. 24.