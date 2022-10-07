Allianz SE's (OTCPK:ALIZF) Pimco and an investor group including Centerbridge Partners are on a shortlist to acquire at least some of Credit Suisse Group's (NYSE:CS) securitized products business, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Credit Suisse (CS) shares jumped 13% in Friday trading as it also offered to buy back up to $3B of its debt.

Sixth Street Partners and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) were among 10 bidders that have submitted offers for the business that buys and sells securities that are backed by pools of mortgages and other assets, the Wall Street Journal reported. It also securitizes loans by slicing them up into new securities of varied return and risks. The business is highly profitable, but also risky.

The talks have become more advanced, Bloomberg reported, as the bank prepares to update stockholders on its restructuring plans when it reports Q3 earnings on Oct. 27.

In July, Credit Suisse (CS) said it was evaluating options for its Securitized Products platform and other related financing businesses. Proceeds from the sale of that unit could help pay for Credit Suisse's plan to transform into a capital-light banking business that complements its wealth management and Swiss bank franchises.