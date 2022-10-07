Maxpro Capital Acquisition extends it deadline to complete business combination
Oct. 07, 2022 5:05 PM ETMaxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Units (JMACU), JMAC, JMACWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) has announced that its sponsor, MP One Investment, has requested to extend the date by which the Co. has to consummate a business combination from Oct. 13, 2022 to Jan. 13, 2023.
- For this, the Sponsor has notified the Co. that it intends to deposit an aggregate of $1.04M into the Co.’s trust account on or before Oct. 13, 2022.
- The Extension provides the Co. with additional time to complete its initial business combination with Apollomics, previously announced by the Co. and Apollomics on Sept. 14, 2022.
Comments