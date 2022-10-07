Teva says its generic Adderall shortage will last another 2 to 3 months - Bloomberg
Oct. 07, 2022 5:14 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)NVSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), the largest supplier of the generic version of attention deficit/hyperactivity drug Adderall (mixed amphetamine salts), said it anticipates supply shortages of the medication will continue for another two to three months, Bloomberg reported, citing a spokesperson.
- Teva (TEVA) is experiencing supply issues of the immediate-release version of the generic medication in the 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg dosage strengths, according to the University of Utah Drug Information service.
- On Thursday, Novartis (NVS) division Sandoz said it is experiencing supply issues with both the extended and immediate-release versions.
