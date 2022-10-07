Bit Digital gets cease-and-desist order for Blockfusion facility in Niagara Falls
Oct. 07, 2022 5:17 PM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) said Friday it received a cease-and-desist order from the City of Niagara Falls, New York for a facility owned by one of its hosting partners Blockfusion USA.
- The order calls for all cryptocurrency mining or related operations to be halted at the facility till Blockfusion complies with the city's zoning ordinance.
- Power was restored at this facility last month after an explosion in May.
- Blockfusion informed BTBT that it is preparing applications for new permits, which may take several months to process.
- Approx. 17% of BTBT's total active mining fleet is located at the Blockfusion facility.
- As of Oct. 6, BTBT had ~14K mining units actively hashing.
