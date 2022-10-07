The S&P 500 (SP500) on Friday started the first week of the fourth quarter with a 1.51% gain, largely due to a short rally earlier in the week which fizzled out by the end of the five-day session as U.S. Federal Reserve pivot hopes ran out of steam. Outsized gains in the Energy sector amid elevated oil prices after an OPEC+ production cut also buoyed the benchmark index.

After rising more than 5% through the first two days of the week, the S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Wednesday, and then shed 4% to close it out over the last two days. Still, the index snapped a three-week losing streak and came off yearly lows.

Hopes that the Fed and other central banks would begin to pull back on their aggressive hawkish stance in the fight against inflation spurred investors to buy into equities across Monday and Tuesday, after a glum end to Q3 last week. But those expectations were sharply tempered after Friday's payroll data indicated that the central bank would not stray from its rate-hiking process. Eyes will be on the Fed's Sept. meeting minutes scheduled for release next week for more details on the central bank's thinking.

Aside from the Sept. jobs report, market participants also digested lower-than-expected ISM manufacturing numbers, JOLTs data that showed job openings in Aug. came in below anticipations, stalled Aug. factory orders, slightly higher-than-expected private payrolls figures, stronger Sept. ISM services PMI data, and above consensus jobless claims numbers.

Earnings season gathers momentum next week with the major U.S. banks kicking things off.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) on Friday rose 1.57% for the week alongside the benchmark index. The ETF is -23.62% YTD.

7 of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 (SP500) closed in the green for the week, with energy stocks jumping more than 13% after the OPEC+ production cut. Real Estate was the top loser amid high interest rates and expectations of further rate hikes. See below a breakdown of the weekly performance of the sectors as well as the performance of their accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETFs from Sept. 30 close to Oct. 7 close:

#1: Energy +13.86%, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) +13.58%.

#2: Industrials +2.86%, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) +2.80%.

#3: Materials +2.15%, and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) +2.13%.

#4: Financials +1.84%, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) +1.75%.

#5: Information Technology +1.64%, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) +1.68%.

#6: Communication Services +1.47%, and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) +1.75%.

#7: Health Care +1.30%, and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) +1.25%.

#8: Consumer Staples -0.40%, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) -0.34%.

#9: Consumer Discretionary -1.12%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) -1.26%.

#10: Utilities -2.63%, and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) -2.67%.

#11: Real Estate -4.15%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) -4.11%.

Below is a chart of the 11 sectors' YTD performance and how they fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.