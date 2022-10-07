Greenidge Generation dips 2.3% on CEO transition and prelim Q3 numbers
Oct. 07, 2022 5:29 PM ETGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) has appointed David Anderson to the position of CEO and Scott MacKenzie to the position of Chief Strategy Officer, each effective starting October 8, 2022.
- Also announced the mutual agreement between Greenidge and Jeffrey Kirt, current CEO, that Mr. Kirt will resign from his roles as CEO and Director, effective as of the end of the day October 7, 2022. Mr. Kirt will remain a consultant to the company.
- Company expects revenue of ~$29M for Q3; expects GAAP net loss in a range of approximately $22M to $20M; Adjusted EBITDA loss of ~$3M to $1M.
- Company has ~$39M in cash and fair value of cryptocurrency holdings at September 30, 2022.
- Stock dips 2.3% after hours.
Comments