Plurilock's Aurora Systems bags purchase order worth $972,000 from US Air Force
Oct. 07, 2022 5:40 PM ETPlurilock Security Inc. (PLCKF), PLUR:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting has received a $972,000 purchase order from the U.S. Department of the Air Force as part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (or NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (or SEWP) program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (or GWAC).
- Company also announced that in connection with the services provided by AGORA Internet Relations under the online marketing agreement entered into on December 30, 2021 between the company and AGORA, the company has issued 237,895 shares of the company at a deemed price of $0.19 per share to AGORA.
- Parties have agreed to terminate the AGORA Agreement as of September 30, 2022.
