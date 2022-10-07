Boeing (NYSE:BA) has gained an unlikely ally as it lobbies Congress to extend the deadline for certifying its 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 jets and avoid a potentially costly cockpit redesign: the union representing 10K Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) pilots.

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association President Casey Murray said Friday the unions supports an extension of "a couple of years," arguing it made sense to have common alerts through the 737 family of airplanes.

"Flying two airplanes that are essentially the same but with different alerting systems can cause confusion at a critical time," Murray told Bloomberg, particularly for pilots flying "six legs in a day and being swapped out between airplanes."

Boeing (BA) faces a December deadline to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for the 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants, or it must meet new modern cockpit alerting requirements that could significantly delay the plane's entry into service.

Earlier this week, the Allied Pilots Association representing 15K American Airlines (AAL) said it strongly opposes an extension for the MAX airplanes.