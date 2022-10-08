Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) notched the biggest gain of financial stocks, up 24% in the week ended Oct. 7, after the company offered to buy back $3B of its debt and reports emerged that it has a number of bidders for its structured products business.

The surge came after Credit Suisse shares sank 31% in Q3 after reports that it was considering a capital raise.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ: QFIN dropped 26% in Q3, rose 15% last week; followed by

dropped 26% in Q3, rose 15% last week; followed by Insurance company Genworth Financial ( NYSE: GNW

UWM Holdings ( NYSE: UWMC

Sao Paolo, Brazil-based fintech XP ( NASDAQ: XP

For the decliners, pet health insurer Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) dropped 13% for the week, continuing a slide that has brought it down 61% year-to-date;