Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had the most-streamed program of the week - stop us if you've heard that one before - but there was plenty of streaming viewing to go around, as several platforms logged hits and eyeballs.

A new season of Cobra Kai, its fifth, put Netflix (NFLX) back on top of Nielsen's latest weekly streaming ratings (for Sept. 5-11), with 1.737B minutes streamed. But for the first time, Nielsen notes, four different streaming platforms had a billion-minute program.

A late-week release by Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) of Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder was good enough to net 1.5B minutes streamed, just a bit better than Netflix's (NFLX) Devil In Ohio (1.377B minutes). The next two entries came from a pair of warring fantasy flagships - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) scored 1.203B minutes, while HBO's (NASDAQ:WBD) House of the Dragon was fifth with 1.016B minutes. (That series' linear viewing on HBO doesn't show up in these streaming numbers, though Nielsen notes the total would bump by about 30% if it did.)

The previous week was the debut week for The Rings of Power, when it was the only program to top 1B minutes for the week.

Rounding out the overall top 10: No. 6, Pinocchio (DIS), 930M minutes; No. 7, Game of Thrones (WBD), 805M minutes; No. 8, NCIS (NFLX), 747M minutes; No. 9, CoComelon (NFLX), 701M minutes; and No. 10, Grey's Anatomy (NFLX), 622M minutes.

The Acquired programs list once again had a heavy dose of HBO Max (WBD): Aside from being led by House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones ahead of NCIS, CoComelon and Grey's Anatomy, the list also includes HBO Max at the No. 8 spot with Friends (501M minutes) and No. 9 with The Big Bang Theory (499M minutes). Netflix (NFLX) had five total entries on that chart.

The Original programs list was led by Cobra Kai, Devin In Ohio, The Rings of Power and standby Netflix (NFLX) hit Stranger Things (599M minutes). But a fourth episode release put Disney+ at No. 5 with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (493M minutes).

And turning to movies, Disney+ (DIS) nabbed the top two with Thor: Love and Thunder and Pinocchio, but it was followed by three Netflix (NFLX) entries: Morbius (610M minutes); End of the Road (598M minutes); and Me Time (418M minutes). HBO Max continued scoring with Elvis in the next spot, with 400M minutes.

(Nielsen streaming ratings now incorporate viewing from six major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), HBO Max (WBD), Hulu (DIS) (CMCSA), and Netflix (NFLX).)

Netflix (NFLX) has elected to put the sequel to Knives Out into theaters for one week around Thanksgiving, a full month before it can only be viewed on the streaming service.