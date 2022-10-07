NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) Florida Power & Light subsidiary reported Friday it has restored power to all but 31K homes and businesses in its territory out of 2.1M that initially lost service in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

However, "thousands" of homes and businesses have been so badly damaged that they cannot safely accept electricity service, FPL said.

Most of Florida's 74K total remaining outages are in communities served by the Lee County Electric Cooperative, which covers the stretch of coast where Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane; the storm severed the only bridges to islands served by the co-op.

Analysts have estimated Hurricane Ian's insured losses in the "manageable" $20B-$30B range.