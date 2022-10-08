Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) issued a recall for about 13K vehicles late on Friday after flagging a problem with its steering system.

The EV manufacturer explained that a fastener connecting the upper control arm and steering knuckle may have been installed incorrectly. If “insufficiently torqued”, the issue could create excessive wheel camber. If the nut were to become completely separated, the vehicle would become more difficult to control and therefore raise risks of a crash.

"If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, you should call immediately," a letter to owners from CEO RJ Scaringe seen by CBS news read.

Rivian (RIVN) statements indicated that the repair is minor and can be solved in a single appointment. However, a note to owners added that loaner vehicles will be made available to customers needing a part replacement at no cost. No injuries have been reported in relation to the fastener issue, the company clarified.

The recall of about 13K 2022 Rivian R1T, R1S, and EDV models is significant as it represents about 90% of vehicles produced by the automaker thus far and more than half of its 2022 total production guidance of 25K vehicles. The company previously recalled a number of vehicles due to seatbelt anchor issues.

