Retail investors going Randy Moss heralds stock market capitulation

The broader stock market closed higher last week, despite fading fast to the end. But those looking for a market shakeout should get some encouragement, according to Goldman Sachs.

Stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NASDAQ:QQQ) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NYSEARCA:IWM) broke a run of three-straight losing weeks. But Friday's swoon wiped out much of the gains. And retail investors were rotating cash from equities into cash.

"Retail added $89 Billion worth of money market inflows" last week, Goldman flow trader Scott Rubner wrote in a note. "This is a massive move."

"Do not underestimate the significance of this new movement of cash (in addition to selling darling single stocks AAPL (AAPL) and TSLA (TSLA))," Rubner said.

Rubner said this is the "'Straight Cash Homie' trading rule," in reference to NFL wide receiver Randy Moss (emphasis added).

"This was the largest inflow into cash since April 8th, 2020 (+$102B inflows)," he said. "Both bonds and stocks were also sold."

Capitulation could be coming heading into the CPI report this week.

"After opening up, their Q3 quarterly statements over the weekend, retail has finally blinked," Rubner said. "Capitulation is near."

"This is the last standing asset owner, who has not sold, (that) is moving money right now."

Looking at Q3, he noted:

"Since 1900, 122 years of data, through Q3, the US 60/40 'worlds and voting retirement' Portfolio is down -21%, for the 2nd worst year on record (1974 was the only year worse, during the last inflation spike, CPI jumped from 3.4% in 1972 to 12.3% in 1974)" "Since 1900, 122 years of data, through Q3, S&P 500 is down -24%, for the 44th worst year on record (only were worse 1931 – great depression / 1974 – inflation / 2002 - internet bubble)" "Since 1900, 122 years of data, through Q3, 10 year USTs are down -17% for the worst year on record, 1987 was second worse, and bonds were down -10%. To say that 2022 will go down in historical context would be an understatement."

