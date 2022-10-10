The first commercial Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX flight appears to have resumed flying into China for the first time in nearly four years, Bloomberg reported late Sunday.

A MIAT Mongolian Airlines flight from Ulaanbaatar landed in Guangzhou, China, at 8:18 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the report, which cited FlightRadar24 data; the Mongolian airline has the flight scheduled and listed to go again, using the 737 MAX, on October 17 and October 24.

Boeing (BA) officials met with China's aviation regulator last month to review pilot training criteria for its MAX jetliners, as the company gets closer to securing all approvals necessary to resume flights in China, the last major aviation market yet to allow the resumption of the flights.

Chinese airlines still have not flown the plane commercially since two fatal crashes involving the model in 2018 and 2019.

The union representing 10K Southwest Airlines pilots said Friday it supports Boeing's request to extend the U.S. deadline for certifying the MAX 10 and MAX 7.