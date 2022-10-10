Tesla sold a record 83,135 China-made vehicles in September after Shanghai factory upgrade
- Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, according to a report released Sunday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), as per Reuters report.
- The number marks an 8% increase from August and outpaced the more than the 5% month-over-month growth of all wholesale electric vehicle sales in China, according to CPCA data.
- It set a record for Tesla’s Shanghai factory since production began in December 2019, and topped the prior sales record of 78,906 in June, as the U.S. carmaker continues to invest in China production.
- Tesla quickened its China deliveries after suspending most production at the Shanghai plant in July for an upgrade, which aimed to bring the factory’s weekly output to around 22,000 units compared with levels of around 17,000 in June, Reuters previously reported.
- Globally, the EV giant missed the expectation of analysts with its tally of Q3 deliveries.
