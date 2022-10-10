Japan Market closed for Sports Day.

China -0.86%. Weekend data - China September Services PMI dropped into contraction, first time since May.

Hong Kong -2.87%.

Australia -1.40%. Australia AiG September services index 48.0 vs 53.3 prior.

India -1.17%.

On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes dropped more than 2% after data showed the unemployment rate declined in September, sparking fear that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking rates aggressively.

North Korea conducted tactical nuclear operations traning for two weeks -report.

Markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are closed for holidays Monday.

Oil prices slipped on Monday, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following OPEC+ cuts and ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil.

Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.8%, to $97.11 a barrel by 0131 GMT while West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.88 a barrel, down 76 cents, or 0.8%.

Gold prices ticked lower on Monday, having shed nearly 1% in the previous session, as strong U.S. jobs data cemented the view that the Federal Reserve would continue its policy of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,693.19 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,703.4.

Spot silver fell 1.7% to $19.76 per ounce, platinum was down 0.8% at $905.20 and palladium was steady at $2,182.44.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.36%; S&P 500 -0.42%; Nasdaq -0.41%.