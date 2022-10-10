Stellantis signs deal with GME Resources for future offtake of Battery Grade Nickel and Cobalt Sulphate

Oct. 10, 2022 2:43 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA), GMRSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) and GME Resources Limited (OTC:GMRSF) inks a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for future offtake of Battery Grade Nickel and Cobalt Sulphate in Western Australia.
  • The MOU represents first step toward potential long-term partnership for future offtake of battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphate products from the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project.
  • NiWest is an advanced nickel-cobalt development project and will produce approximately 90,000 tpa (tons per annum) of battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphate for the burgeoning electric vehicle market.
  • The proposed location of the processing facility for NiWest is within approximately 30 kilometers of Glencore-owned Murrin Murrin operation, the largest nickel-cobalt operation in Australia.
  • Stellantis (STLA) strengthens value chain for electric vehicle battery production supporting Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan targets
  • Shares of STLA are up 1.76% after-hours.

