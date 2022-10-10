European markets retreated tracking global negativity

Oct. 10, 2022 4:08 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.59%

Germany -0.03%. 

France -0.61%. France's central bank has cut its Q3 French GDP forecast to 0.25% (from 0.3% previously).

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.34%, with tech stocks shedding to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

Bank of England says launching temporary expanded collateral repo facility.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than six basis point to 3.88%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 2.16%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 4.26%.

