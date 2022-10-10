Lilly, Innovent's Cyramza gets approval in China to treat liver cancer

Oct. 10, 2022

  • China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the expanded use of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Innovent Biologics' (OTCPK:IVBIY) (OTCPK:IVBXF) Cyramza to treat certain patients with a type of liver cancer.
  • Innovent's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Cyramza (ramucirumab) was approved to treat patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have an alpha fetoprotein of ≥400 ng/mL and have been treated with sorafenib, sold a Nexavar by Bayer, the company said in an Oct. 9 press release.
  • The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called REACH-2.
  • Innovent noted that in March 2022, the NMPA approved Cyramza, in combination with paclitaxel, for second-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic, gastric or gastro-esophageal junction cancer.
  • The same month, Lilly and Innovent signed an agreement, under which Innovent would get sole commercialization rights to import, market and distribute Cyramza and Retsevmo (selpercatinib) once approved in Mainland China.

