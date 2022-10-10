Hutchmed begins dosing in phase 2/3 trial of sovleplenib for red blood cell disorder

Oct. 10, 2022

  • Hutchmed (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) said it began dosing in a phase 2/3 trial of sovleplenib in adult patients with warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia in China.
  • Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia is an autoimmune disorder characterized by premature destruction of healthy red blood cells (hemolysis).
  • The main goal of the phase 2 stage is evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of sovleplenib and main goal is the proportion of patients with overall hemoglobin (Hb) response by week 24. If results are positive, phase 3 stage will be started wherein the main goal would be the proportion of patients who achieve a durable Hb response by week 24, the company said in an Oct. 10 press release.
  • The company expects to enroll 110 patients.
  • Hutchmed noted that it currently retains all rights to sovleplenib worldwide. The drug is also being studied in immune thrombocytopenia, indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple subtypes of B-cell malignancies in China, U.S. and Europe.

