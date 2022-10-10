Amazon plans €1B investment in European electric van, truck fleet

Oct. 10, 2022 5:13 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking to invest over €1B in electric vans, trucks and low-emission package hubs across Europe over the next five years, Reuters reported on Monday.
  • The investment would help more than triple its electric van fleet in Europe from 3,000 vehicles to 10,000+ units by 2025. It will also help drive Amazon's (AMZN) plan to become net-zero carbon by 2040.
  • The U.S. e-commerce giant expects to purchase over 1,500 electric heavy goods vehicles - used for "middle-mile" shipments to package hubs - in the coming years. Alongside EVs, it will invest in thousands of chargers at facilities across Europe.
  • Plans also call for doubling its European network of "micro-mobility" hubs from more than 20 cities today.
  • Amazon (AMZN) shares were down marginally premarket

