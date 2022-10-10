Bank of England expands its bond-market support program

The Bank of England announced Monday that it would be increasing the size and scope of its emergency support for the bond market.

The BoE was forced to intervene at the end of September, buying long-dated debt and postponing quantitative tightening in the face of soaring yields that threatened pension managers and the mortgage market.

"In line with the Bank’s financial stability objective and in order to avoid dysfunction in core funding markets, the purpose of these operations is to enable liability driven investment funds to address risks to their resilience from volatility in the long-dated gilt market," the BoE said. "LDI funds have made substantial progress in doing so over the past week."

The bond-buying program is still scheduled to end of Friday, but the changes will be:

Boosting the daily auction size to 10B pounds from 5B pounds for a total of 50B pounds.

Launching a "Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility (TECRF). This facility will enable banks to help to ease liquidity pressures facing their client LDI funds through liquidity insurance operations, which will run beyond the end of this week."

Accepting other types of collateral such as corporate bonds and index-linked gilts.

The BoE may not use all of its new firepower this week. Of the 40B pounds it had to use in the last eight auctions, it has only bought 4.6B in bonds.

The 10-year gilt yield is up 6 basis points to 4.30%. The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) is down slightly against the U.S. dollar to around $1.107.

With money supply in the danger zone, will the Fed have to follow the BoE example?