Rivian shares down ~7% premarket after vehicle recalls on Friday

  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares slide around 7% in a premarket session on Monday after it issued a recall for about 13K vehicles late on Friday after flagging a problem with its steering system.
  • The recall affects nearly every vehicle company produced this year, more than half of its 2022 total production guidance of 25K vehicles.
  • This is the second recall in the current year, with the company recalling about 500 R1T electric pickups in May due to a faulty airbag system that may fail to deactivate when detecting a child in the front passenger seat.

