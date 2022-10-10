Rivian shares down ~7% premarket after vehicle recalls on Friday
Oct. 10, 2022 5:27 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares slide around 7% in a premarket session on Monday after it issued a recall for about 13K vehicles late on Friday after flagging a problem with its steering system.
- The recall affects nearly every vehicle company produced this year, more than half of its 2022 total production guidance of 25K vehicles.
- This is the second recall in the current year, with the company recalling about 500 R1T electric pickups in May due to a faulty airbag system that may fail to deactivate when detecting a child in the front passenger seat.
