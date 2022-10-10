Elevance affiliates to offer affordable Medicare Advantage plans
Oct. 10, 2022 5:47 AM ETElevance Health Inc. (ELV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) said its affiliated health plans will offer $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans with supplemental benefits.
- Medicare-eligible individuals can enroll in a plan starting Oct. 15, the company said in an Oct. 8 press release.
- "Three-quarters of our affiliated health plans for 2023 have a zero-dollar premium and no co-pay for visits to a primary care physician. In addition to their affordability, our affiliated Medicare Advantage plans take a holistic view of health and contain extra benefits designed to enhance our members’ quality of life," said Elena McFann, president of Medicare for Elevance.
- The company added that its affiliated plans will offer a single prepaid benefits card which can be loaded with spending amounts for different benefits under their Medicare Advantage plan and used at participating local and national retailers or via an online portal.
Comments