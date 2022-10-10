Elevance affiliates to offer affordable Medicare Advantage plans

Oct. 10, 2022 5:47 AM ETElevance Health Inc. (ELV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Stethoscope with medicare form with parts list in hand.

Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) said its affiliated health plans will offer $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans with supplemental benefits.
  • Medicare-eligible individuals can enroll in a plan starting Oct. 15, the company said in an Oct. 8 press release.
  • "Three-quarters of our affiliated health plans for 2023 have a zero-dollar premium and no co-pay for visits to a primary care physician. In addition to their affordability, our affiliated Medicare Advantage plans take a holistic view of health and contain extra benefits designed to enhance our members’ quality of life," said Elena McFann, president of Medicare for Elevance.
  • The company added that its affiliated plans will offer a single prepaid benefits card which can be loaded with spending amounts for different benefits under their Medicare Advantage plan and used at participating local and national retailers or via an online portal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.