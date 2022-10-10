BMW group sales down 0.9% in Q3
Oct. 10, 2022 5:52 AM ETBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF), BMWYYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) announced that group sales fell 0.9% Y/Y to 587,795 vehicles in Q3, smaller dip vs. prior quarters - Reuters.
- Sales in China was especially strong, up 5.7% Y/Y, as well as in the United States, which saw an increase of 3.8% Y/Y.
- Europe saw a decline of 11.1% Y/Y in the third quarter.
- For the first nine months of 2022, group sales plunged 9.5% Y/Y to 1.75M vehicles.
- The carmaker confirmed its forecast for FY2022 of achieving sales levels slightly below the previous year.
- The company's brand unit sales rose 3.2% Y/Y to 78,031 units in Q3.
