Grab dips as Barclays initiates coverage with doubts on long term profitability

Oct. 10, 2022 6:05 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Bag of delivery food company in Singapore

Miguel Vidal/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares dropped around 3% premarket on Monday after Barclays initiated coverage on the stock at Equal-Weight and assigned a price target of $3.
  • While analyst Jiong Shao described Grab as a category leader in food delivery and ride-hailing in Southeast Asia with a very strong competitive position, he also questioned whether the business can continue to thrive as lower income levels and saying car ownership in Southeast Asia may have implications for longer-term profitability.
  • SA Quant system and SA Authors rate GRAB as hold
  • BofA, too, views Grab Holdings cautiously with a Neutral rating due to concerns on heightened competition for next 6-9 months, headwinds from higher oil prices, and potential selling by pre-IPO investors.
  • GRAB shares have plunged 72% over the past year

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.