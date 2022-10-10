Grab dips as Barclays initiates coverage with doubts on long term profitability
Oct. 10, 2022 6:05 AM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares dropped around 3% premarket on Monday after Barclays initiated coverage on the stock at Equal-Weight and assigned a price target of $3.
- While analyst Jiong Shao described Grab as a category leader in food delivery and ride-hailing in Southeast Asia with a very strong competitive position, he also questioned whether the business can continue to thrive as lower income levels and saying car ownership in Southeast Asia may have implications for longer-term profitability.
- SA Quant system and SA Authors rate GRAB as hold
- BofA, too, views Grab Holdings cautiously with a Neutral rating due to concerns on heightened competition for next 6-9 months, headwinds from higher oil prices, and potential selling by pre-IPO investors.
- GRAB shares have plunged 72% over the past year
