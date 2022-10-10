Agile appoints chief commercial officer from within ranks amid leadership revamp

Oct. 10, 2022

  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) said on Oct. 7 that it appointed Amy Welsh as chief commercial officer, effective Nov. 1, as part of a reorganization of its leadership team to to promote birth control patch Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol).
  • Welsh — who joined Agile in May 2020 as vice president, marketing — will lead the Twirla marketing team and will take responsibility for all the company's commercial functions.
  • Meanwhile, James Tursi, resigned from the board, effective Oct. 7, to focus on his role as executive vice president, Global Research & Development of Endo Pharmaceuticals, the company said in an Oct. 7 press release.
  • Agile noted that it does not plans to fill Tursi's seat.
  • In addition, Agile said Geoffrey Gilmore was appointed to the newly created role of chief administrative officer.
  • "In 2022, we have significantly reduced our operating expenses by redesigning how we work to gain efficiencies and implemented a plan we believe can drive Twirla growth through our Afaxys partnership, connected TV (CTV) campaign, and growing the telemedicine channel," said Agile Chairman and CEO Al Altomari.

