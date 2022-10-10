Citi to launch 24/7 clearing service in 4Q22
- Citi's (NYSE:C) Treasury and Trade Solutions to launch “24/7 Clearing” as a service to its financial institution clients, beginning with 24/7 USD Clearing in 4Q22.
- This new service is designed to enable Citi’s clients to make USD payments across Citi’s 1,500 financial institution customers globally 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays.
- “Our clients are looking for access to always-on payments capabilities as entire industries shift to 24/7 business models. Through 24/7 Clearing, we are enabling our financial institution clients to innovate and meet these changing expectations for availability and speed of processing in cross-border payments,” said Amit Agarwal, Global Co-Head of Payments and Receivables at Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions.
- Citi (C) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week as it will release its Q3 results on October 14.
