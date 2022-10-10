Former Fed chief Ben Bernanke among winners of Nobel Prize in economics
Oct. 10, 2022 6:21 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor31 Comments
- The 2022 Nobel Prize in economics has been awarded to three US-based economists - Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.
- Bernanke, Diamond and Dybvig won for their research on banks and financial crises. "Their efforts has been crucial to subsequent research that has enhanced our understanding of banks, bank regulation, banking crises and how financial crises should be managed," said the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
- Bernanke served as the 14th chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014, during which he managed the reserve's response to the late-2000s financial crisis. He was also named the 2009 Time Person of the Year for his work in this field.
- The winners will be officially honored in Stockholm on December 10 along with the other laureates.
- The prize consists of a Nobel Prize medal and diploma, a $914,447 prize amount and a document confirming the prize amount.
