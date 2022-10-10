With notional short positioning on the broader market historically high, some soft labor market numbers could spark a bear market rally, according to Citi's global macro strategy team.

"If labor data softens, then the market narrative shifts from peak inflation/peak Fed to eventual recession," strategist Jamie Fahy and team wrote in a note. "But in between peak inflation and peak recession, there might be a period of flux where risk can painfully squeeze higher, given short positioning."

While Citi still expects a hard landing, room remains for a pop in equities.

"The issue is that timing a recession is notoriously difficult," Fahy said. "So, in a world where the market thinks peak inflation/ peak Fed is in, but where the economy is not actually (yet) in recession, risk assets can squeeze higher."

"Despite the ongoing bearish sentiment this year, the AAII stock allocation survey shows a much different picture," MKM chief technical Jonathan Krinsky said. "The total stock allocation is still 63.4%. The spread between the stock allocation and % bulls is ~36%. This compares to -7% at the 2002 lows and ~3% at the 2009 lows."

"The fuel for a bear market rally is short SPX futures (SPX) notional positioning, which is the 92nd percentile (on a 3-year historical relative)," he said. "Most of these short positions begin to look vulnerable at index levels ~3824. So, if the next couple of payrolls and next week’s CPI is soft, then risk assets will be ripe for a further squeeze."

"Previous research suggests that median trough-peak bear market rallies can range between 13-18%, which would plausibly bring the SPX (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) back between 4000-4200."

For the U.S. dollar (USDOLLAR) (UUP), the team's base case is for further strength, with it moving against the euro (FXE) to $0.93 and to $1 against pound sterling (FXB).

"The USD rallies in recessions, but with variation," Fahy said. "We distinguish between global and US-only recessions. The USD performs substantially better in global recessions despite USRoW equity (SPY) (QQQ) (DIA) (IWM) underperformance, as well as the Fed cutting more than RoW (URTH)."

"Equities sell off more in a global recession, so safe haven flows dominate. In a US recession, USD performance is more symmetric and tracks Fed cuts more closely."

Meanwhile, investors are expecting a gloomy earnings season that will weigh on stocks.